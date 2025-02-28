Police arraign sixth suspect in AFM drug heist

A 21-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to charges linking her with the drug heist at the AFM’s Safi barracks.

Christa Gauci, from Sannat, pleaded not guilty to stealing 200kg of cannabis resin and participating in its trafficking. During her arraignment on Friday, the court heard that she admitted to driving a Toyota Vitz spotted near the crime scene.

Prosecutors explained Gauci’s car was seen alongside another vehicle before stopping near a Kirkop roundabout. After the heist, the Toyota was traced to a garage in Żebbuġ belonging to Sean Attard.

The defense requested bail, arguing that the case against her was weak and that she voluntarily turned herself in.

Prosecutors objected, citing the ongoing investigation and the fact that 120kg of the stolen cannabis was still unaccounted for. The court denied bail, as more people are expected to be charged.

Gauci is the sixth person charged over the robbery.

She is the girlfriend of Cleaven Pace, a 19-year-old who, along with his brother Carlos, was charged with the robbery on Wednesday. Sean Attard, the Żebbuġ garage owner, is also facing charges, along with Liam Steward, 23, and Yousef Essesi, 33.

Earlier on Friday, the Pace brothers’ relatives admitted to threatening journalists outside the courthouse during the brothers' arraignment.

READ ALSO: Footage shows threats levelled towards journalists: ‘I will fuck up her face’