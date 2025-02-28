Man, 22, dies in jacuzzi

A 22-year-old Norwegian man has lost his life after finding himself in difficulty while in a jacuzzi at a residence in Sliema.

Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

At around 10:15am on Friday morning, the police were informed that their assistance was needed in Triq Viani.

Police officers, along with a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital, immediately went to the scene, where they found the man unconscious.

The victim was given first aid and eventually certified dead on site.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici was informed of the case and has launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are still ongoing. Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious.