menu

Man admits to theft and threatening public officer

Man handed suspended sentence and €800 fine for theft, threats to a public officer and illegal possession of weapon

maya_galea
12 March 2025, 3:22pm
by Maya Galea
1 min read
File photo
File photo

A 41-year-old British man, Simon Lee Gettings, was on Wednesday charged with threatening a public officer, theft of an amount stolen not exceeding €232.93 and for intoxication.

The court heard how on 9 February, he stole nine bottles of beer, two sandwiches and a wrap from a cafeteria.

He admitted to the theft and to directing threats at a public officer, admitting that he did not obey orders from this person of public authority.

He also admitted to the court that he was in a severe state of intoxication and that a weapon was in his possession.

The court handed the man a one-year prison sentence and €800 fine, after he admitted to the charges filed against him.

The Court, in awarding the accused a one-year prison sentence suspended for two years, considered the fact that the accused admitted to the charges at an early stage.

The court also took into account the accused’s cooperation during the investigation, as stated by the Inspector Roxanne Tabone.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Abigail Critien.

Maya Galea is a MaltaToday court reporter. She is a second year law student at the Univers...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.