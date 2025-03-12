Man admits to theft and threatening public officer

A 41-year-old British man, Simon Lee Gettings, was on Wednesday charged with threatening a public officer, theft of an amount stolen not exceeding €232.93 and for intoxication.

The court heard how on 9 February, he stole nine bottles of beer, two sandwiches and a wrap from a cafeteria.

He admitted to the theft and to directing threats at a public officer, admitting that he did not obey orders from this person of public authority.

He also admitted to the court that he was in a severe state of intoxication and that a weapon was in his possession.

The court handed the man a one-year prison sentence and €800 fine, after he admitted to the charges filed against him.

The Court, in awarding the accused a one-year prison sentence suspended for two years, considered the fact that the accused admitted to the charges at an early stage.

The court also took into account the accused’s cooperation during the investigation, as stated by the Inspector Roxanne Tabone.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Abigail Critien.