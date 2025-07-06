Fireworks ignite grassfire on Manoel Island
Fires broke out on Manoel Island on Saturday night after stray fireworks landed on the grass during the Sliema feast fireworks show.
The incident occurred just before 11:00pm when flames ignited a section of dry grassland on the island. Firefighters from the Civil Protection Department, who were already present in the area, intervened to bring the fire under control. No injuries were reported.
A Facebook video posted by the Sliema band club shows the fires starting just as the fireworks show was coming to an end.
The feast, held each year on the first Sunday of July, features a fireworks display enjoyed by spectators across Sliema and Gżira.