menu

Fireworks ignite grassfire on Manoel Island

Firefighters from the Civil Protection Department, who were already present in the area, intervened to bring the fire under control

matthew_farrugia
6 July 2025, 8:33am
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
(Photo: Kayla Shaw/Facebook)
(Photo: Kayla Shaw/Facebook)

Fires broke out on Manoel Island on Saturday night after stray fireworks landed on the grass during the Sliema feast fireworks show.

The incident occurred just before 11:00pm when flames ignited a section of dry grassland on the island. Firefighters from the Civil Protection Department, who were already present in the area, intervened to bring the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

A Facebook video posted by the Sliema band club shows the fires starting just as the fireworks show was coming to an end.

The feast, held each year on the first Sunday of July, features a fireworks display enjoyed by spectators across Sliema and Gżira.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.