Man dies while unloading container in Qormi

karl_azzopardi
14 April 2025, 7:34pm
by Karl Azzopardi
A 34-year-old Nigerian man died on Monday after getting crushed between machinery and items he was unloading from a container.

The police said the accident happened at around 6pm in Triq is-Santwarju tal-Ħlas, Ħal Qormi.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, but the man was certified dead on the spot.

Duty magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has launched an inquiry, while investigations by the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, and the police, are ongoing.

