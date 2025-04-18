menu

Elderly motorcyclist grievously injured after accident

The accident happened at around 1:30pm in Triq Burmarrad, St Paul's Bay

18 April 2025, 4:39pm
by Matthew Farrugia

An elderly motorcycle driver was grievously injured after he was involved in a traffic accident.

The accident happened at around 1:30pm in Triq Burmarrad, St Paul's Bay. 

Initial investigations suggest that a Mazda Demio driven by a 31-year-old woman from the Czech Republic was involved in a crash with the 72-year-old Birkirkara motorcyclist.

A medical team aided the victim before he was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

