Elderly motorcyclist grievously injured after accident

An elderly motorcycle driver was grievously injured after he was involved in a traffic accident.

The accident happened at around 1:30pm in Triq Burmarrad, St Paul's Bay.

Initial investigations suggest that a Mazda Demio driven by a 31-year-old woman from the Czech Republic was involved in a crash with the 72-year-old Birkirkara motorcyclist.

A medical team aided the victim before he was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.