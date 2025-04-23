Bail denied for man accused of heroin possession

A 49-year-old man from Marsa is facing criminal charges, including heroin possession near an area frequented by youth and repeated breaches of bail conditions previously imposed by the court.

He was arraigned before the Court of Magistrates on Wednesday after being arrested on 17 April.

According to the prosecution, the drugs were found in circumstances indicating it was not intended for his personal use. The substance was allegedly discovered within 100 metres of a location where youths typically gather.

The accused was also charged with breaching multiple sets of bail conditions issued by the courts over the past few years. These breaches refer to separate release decrees issued in April 2023, November 2021, and most recently November 2024.

The court denied the defence's bail request. The prosecution also requested a freezing order, which the court upheld.

The accused is being defended by Alex Scerri Herrera and Matthew Xuereb.