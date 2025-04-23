Man hospitalised following Selmun traffic collision

A 61-year-old man from Mellieħa was hospitalised on Wednesday following a traffic collision at Telgħa ta’ Selmun.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed that around 3:15pm, a Hyundai Tucson driven by a 44-year-old woman from Marsaskala was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 61-year-old man from Mellieħa.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and the man was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital. He was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.