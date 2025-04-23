menu

Man hospitalised following Selmun traffic collision

Man suffers grievous injuries following Selmun traffic collision on Wednesday afternoon

karl_azzopardi
23 April 2025, 6:51pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Mater Dei Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A 61-year-old man from Mellieħa was hospitalised on Wednesday following a traffic collision at Telgħa ta’ Selmun.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed that around 3:15pm, a Hyundai Tucson driven by a 44-year-old woman from Marsaskala was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 61-year-old man from Mellieħa.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and the man was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital. He was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

