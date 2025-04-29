Maksar trial: Inmate testifies on hearsay that Caruana Galizia bomb was made by 'Double Zero'

Jurors hearing the ‘Maksar’ trial listened to hearsay testimony about a man uninvolved in the proceedings who might have built the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The accused are Robert and Adrian Agius, known as ‘Ta’ Maksar’, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio. Vella and Robert Agius, Adrian’s younger brother, are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Prosecutors insist that the hit was also carried out in complicity with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio, who are accused of executing Chircop’s murder.

Melchior Spiteri, a convicted murderer who was in prison at the same time as Agius, took the stand on Tuesday. Spiteri told the court that Agius would frequently cry and emphasise his innocence in the case. He also said that a certain Brandon Cachia had confided in him about Kevin Ellul, also known as Double 00, and his alleged involvement in the bombing. Spiteri felt morally compelled to pass this information to Agius.

Brandon Cachia later testified and confirmed that his former girlfriend, Nicole Brignone, had told him Ellul was the one who built the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia.

He also said that Brignone had warned him about Ellul’s violent tendencies. “If he finds out we’re not cousins, he will kill us both,” she had told him. This was after she had instructed Cachia to pose as her cousin, since she did not want to raise suspicion that she was two-timing Ellul with Cachia.

Brignone then testified and confirmed that she was romantically involved with both Brandon Cachia and Kevin Ellul.

At first, she denied having a relationship with Cachia and claimed not to remember much of her earlier statements. Pressed further, Brignone admitted to dating both men at the same time and confirmed being in a car with them, an admission that contradicted her earlier denial.

This prompted the judge to dismiss the jury temporarily to address a legal point. The defence then requested her earlier testimony be read out in full to jurors.

In her previous testimony, she had also admitted that there was a discussion about bombs with Kevin Ellul. Ellul allegedly said he wanted to make a bomb targeting the Maksar brothers as revenge after believing that the bomb which exploded in his residence in 2018 was actualy done by the brothers themselves.

When asked about the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia, Brignone told the court that Ellul told her someone called him about it. Brignone added that Ellul had said he’s “not stupid” and would not get involved. However, Kevin later said that he received calls from prison and asked the callers if his name was being mentioned in connection with the Caruana Galizia bomb.

Brignone told the jury that she does not remember telling Brandon Cachia that Kevin Ellul was involved in creating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia.

After hearing that Brignone spoke with Ellul briefly before the session, the judge kept the witness isolated at court until her testimony the day after. The witness angrily stormed out at the decision after hearing that she was not to return home for the night.

Police officers involved in the arrests and evidence collection also testified on Tuesday. The jury heard how a trove of mobile phones, SIM cards, and batteries was recovered during an underwater search near the Marsa potato shed, close to where Alfred and George Degiorgio were arrested.

Meanwhile, various inspectors recounted the arrest of Jamie Vella and Robert Agius at a Mosta farmhouse, stating that both had fully cooperated.

Drone footage shown to the jury earlier in the day also captured the aftermath of the bombing. This included white sheets covering body parts and debris expelled from the car.

Other photos revealed a ‘vantage point’ near the site, cigarette butts, and even human faeces.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the attorney general’s office.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.