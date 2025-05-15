menu

Woman hospitalised in Santa Venera accident

Motorcyclist grievously injured in traffic collision

karl_azzopardi
15 May 2025, 12:13pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

A 22-year-old woman hospitalised on Wednesday afternoon after getting involved in a traffic accident in Santa Venera.

The police said the accident happened at around 5:45pm in Regional Road.

Preliminary investigations showed a Toyota Vitz driven by a 19-year-old from Żurrieq was involved in a collision with a Honda Motorcycle driven by the victim.

The victim was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.