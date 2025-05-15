Woman hospitalised in Santa Venera accident

A 22-year-old woman hospitalised on Wednesday afternoon after getting involved in a traffic accident in Santa Venera.

The police said the accident happened at around 5:45pm in Regional Road.

Preliminary investigations showed a Toyota Vitz driven by a 19-year-old from Żurrieq was involved in a collision with a Honda Motorcycle driven by the victim.

The victim was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.