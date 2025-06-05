Man hospitalised in St Paul’s Bay hit-and-run

menu

Motorcyclist, 21, grievously injured in hit-and-run incident

karl_azzopardi
5 June 2025, 8:37am
by Karl Azzopardi
The 21-year-old Nepalese man was certified as suffering from grievous injuries (Photo: Malta Police)
A 21-year-old Nepalese man was grievously injured following a hit-and-run collision in St Paul’s Bay on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened at around 9:15pm at Kennedy Drive.

Preliminary investigations showed the victim, who was driving a Peugeot Tweet, was hit by a vehicle which drove off.

The victim was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
