Man hospitalised in St Paul’s Bay hit-and-run
Motorcyclist, 21, grievously injured in hit-and-run incident
A 21-year-old Nepalese man was grievously injured following a hit-and-run collision in St Paul’s Bay on Wednesday.
The police said the accident happened at around 9:15pm at Kennedy Drive.
Preliminary investigations showed the victim, who was driving a Peugeot Tweet, was hit by a vehicle which drove off.
The victim was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.