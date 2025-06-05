Man hospitalised in St Paul’s Bay hit-and-run

A 21-year-old Nepalese man was grievously injured following a hit-and-run collision in St Paul’s Bay on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened at around 9:15pm at Kennedy Drive.

Preliminary investigations showed the victim, who was driving a Peugeot Tweet, was hit by a vehicle which drove off.

The victim was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.