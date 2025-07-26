Toddler who drowned in swimming pool dies

A 16-month-old boy who was hospitalised four days ago after drowning in a swimming pool at a private residence in Gozo has died, the police said.

The boy, Noah, passed away overnight. He had been receiving intensive therapy care since Monday.

The incident happened in Xagħra. The toddler was found unconscious by his parents and had to be airlifted to Mater Dei Hospital after receiving initial treatment at the Gozo General Hospital.

In Saturday’s statement, the police said the inquiry conducted by Magistrate Simone Grech into the incident is ongoing and police are still investigating.

News of the boy’s passing was also shared on Facebook by his parents, Joanna and Simon Mizzi.

“Our lovely lovely lovely little boy Noah gained his angel wings today, surrounded by a tremendous amount of love, peace and faith. My heart will forever be full with the happiest memories of the past almost 17months and I pray that his name will continue to be repeated for as long as we, his closest ones, shall live. Fly high up in the blue blue sky, you will always and forever be my żgħiru, my fessudu, my qabbi,” Joanna wrote.

Noah’s father recalled the happiness the boy brought to their lives. “We know Noah has brought people together through prayer and the courage you showed us. This softens the sorrow we feel at this time and we hope this unity is kept,” Simon wrote.