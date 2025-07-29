menu

Updated | Police arrest 72-year-old man over Rabat homicide

Initial reports suggest that two people have been killed in a shooting

29 July 2025, 7:13pm
by Nicole Meilak
Police have arrested a 72-year-old man from Żebbuġ in connection with a Rabat homicide.

According to police, first reports of a shooting in the Kunċizzjoni area came in at 5:45pm. Police from the Rapid Intervention Unit were first on site and found the two victims lying dead in an alleyway. 

One of the victims was a 57-year-old man from Rabat while the other was a 51-year-old man from Siġġiewi.

One of the victims is the son-in-law of the aggressor, while the other is his partner's son.

Police are investigating the motive and the family dynamics.

There was heavy police presence in Rabat on Tuesday night as police searched for the suspect.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud appointed an inquiry into the matter.

