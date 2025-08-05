Man who targeted Helena Dalli on TikTok pleads guilty

Ivan John Grima Hammett, a 57-year-old man appeared before Magistrate Leonard Caruana on Monday and admitted in court to harassing and stalking newly appointed acting president Helena Dalli.

Grima Hammett was arrested after he posted videos on social media targeting Dalli.

Police Superintendent Frankie Sammut stated that Dalli discovered these videos posted on TikTok and felt harassed. In the clips, Grima Hammett referred to Dalli as “a traitor of Malta” and questioned others about whether they believed she was corrupt.

After the police arrested the man, he was ordered to remove the videos but refused.

When entering his guilty plea, the accused’s legal aid lawyer stated: “My client has instructed me to say that his religious and personal beliefs do not permit him to lie, and for this reason, he will plead guilty.”

During submissions on sentencing, Superintendent Frankie Sammut pointed out that the law provides for a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment and/or a fine.

Nevertheless, he argued that a treatment order would be more suitable to ensure the accused receives proper assistance. He also called for a protection order in favour of Helena Dalli and recommended a probation order instead of an effective prison term.

Sammut described Grima Hammett as someone who constantly records and comments on the ongoing events around him. He stressed that “if someone accuses another of corruption, they are obliged to provide proof,” adding that imposing a fine would not solve the issue.

The defence agreed, highlighting that the accused is also responsible for looking after his elderly mother.

At this stage, Grima Hammett erupted into a tirade and proclaimed that he “wants justice for this country.”

He demanded that Dalli resign for allegedly deceiving the public and voiced criticism of same-sex couples raising children. He also handed out stickers reading “Jesus loves you” to people in the courtroom.

“You’re going straight to heaven,” the magistrate smirked. Grima Hammett earnestly replied, “I do not curse, and I do not masturbate.”

After the admission, Magistrate Leonard Caruana issued a two-year probation order, a treatment order, and a restraining order. It also ordered Grima Hammett to remove the videos from Facebook.

As he made his way out of the courtroom, he yelled: “Thank you, Jesus! God bless you! May the evil eye leave this room”.

The case was heard by Magistrate Leonard Caruana. Police Inspector Karen Cassar prosecuted, while legal aid lawyer Noray Galea represented the accused.