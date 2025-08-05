Cocaine dealer jailed after being caught near youth hub

A 54-year-old Bulgarian man was jailed for 18 months and fined €700 after he was caught carrying cocaine with the intent to traffic near a popular youth area.

Krassimir Todorov Dimitrov was arrested on 2 August after police found him in possession of a small quantity of cocaine and €170 in cash, within 100 metres of a youth hub or centre.

Investigators ruled out personal use, concluding the drugs were intended for sale.

Dimitrov was also found to be carrying false identity documents and living a vagrant lifestyle, with no permanent address or employment.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, with a €700 fine, and the confiscation of both the drugs and cash.

Legal aid lawyer Silvan Pulis appeared for the accused, while AG lawyer Julian Scicluna prosecuted with Inspectors Christian Xuereb and Nico Zarb.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the case