Pizza chef pleads not guilty to punching co-worker in the face

A pizza chef pleaded not guilty to grievously assaulting his co-worker at their workplace after a heated argument resulting in a punch in the face.

Dario D Aparo, 35, a Sicilian residing in St Julians, pleaded not guilty to charges consisting of grievous bodily harm towards his co-worker in an argument that took place in the kitchen of a restaurant in Rabat on the 1 August 2025.

In court, it was explained how the two exchanged insults for two hours during their shift. Whilst making pizza in the kitchen, the accused felt provoked when the victim threatened to hit him, he approached him face to face and demanded that he stop, but the victim did not. This resulted in Aparo punching him in the face.

The victim suffered grievous injuries and needed stitches on his face. On 6 August, Aparo was arrested at his home.

In court, defence lawyer Victor Bugeja argued that the charge of grievous bodily harm was not just due to the fact that the victim had only a few butterfly stitches on his face, paired with the fact that he was provoked before throwing the punch.

The prosecution insisted that the charges were accurate to the injuries, which prompted the accused to plead not guilty to the serious allegations against him. The accused appeared visibly agitated, upset, and emotional in court.

Bail was not requested, but the defence insisted that the victim testify in the next hearing. A protection order was issued in favour of the victim.

The accused was represented by legal aid lawyer Victor Bugeja, with AG lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti and inspector Warren Galea prosecuting.

Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi presided over the case.