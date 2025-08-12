Tarxien garage clash lands man suspended sentence

Jason Mallia, 52, from Santa Venera has received a suspended sentence after he admitted to carrying an unlicensed weapon in public and causing another man to fear violence during a fight inside a Tarxien garage.

Inspector Kurt Farrugia told court the police were alerted by a third party about a man who claimed he had been assaulted and had a weapon pointed at him.

The alleged victim, James Manfrè, showed them the garage where the altercation took place, where they found the accused bleeding.

The accused claimed that Manfrè had attacked him, causing his injuries. He received medical treatment but was arrested the following Monday after Manfrè’s lawyer informed that Mallia had pointed a weapon at her client.

The weapon was not found, but police later recovered it and determined it could only fire blanks.

Mallia admitted to the charges in court and he was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years.

A three-year restraining order in favour of Manfrè was issued.

Inspector Kurt Farrugia prosecuted. Defence lawyer Silvan Pulis represented the accused. Magistrate Jean Paul Grech presided.