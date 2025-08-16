French teenager seriously injured after fall near Riviera Bay

A French teenager was seriously injured on Friday after falling in the area of Għar ta’ Santa Marija, close to Riviera Bay in the limits of Mġarr.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at around midday and immediately called for the assistance of the Armed Forces of Malta, medical teams from Mater Dei Hospital, and members of the Civil Protection Department.

A rescue operation was launched involving a patrol boat and a helicopter, which airlifted the 18-year-old to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. He was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Monica Borg Galea has been informed of the case and opened an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.