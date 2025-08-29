Student denied bail after submitting fake bank statement

A student has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying documents after she allegedly submitted a false bank statement for her own financial benefits.

Lydia Galabe Nadugha, a 29-year-old Cameroonian student, was arraigned under arrest on Friday after being taken into custody at Identità offices where she was awaiting an appointment to apply for her residence permit, since she has only been in Malta for 10 weeks.

The court heard that the agency had flagged documents allegedly submitted by Nadugha to a bank, which appeared to be falsified. The prosecution claimed the documents had been presented to a bank, although the exact timing of the submission was unclear.

The defence challenged the validity of the arrest, arguing that it was not clear whether the police had acted on a reasonable suspicion that an offence had been committed. The court, however, after a submission of the report by Identità, confirmed the arrest, finding it justified.

Nadugha pleaded not guilty to the charges. The defence requested bail, highlighting that she had a fixed residence, was in Malta on a student visa, and could make arrangements to support herself.

The prosecution objected, stressing that the accused had no employment registered with Jobsplus and that, if her student visa were frozen, she would risk becoming an illegal immigrant. Prosecutors also raised concerns about her financial means and the risk of flight.

The court ruled that the accused did not show sufficient ties to Malta and that her student status made it unlikely she could secure stable funding to maintain herself at this stage. Bail was therefore denied.

Inspector Charlon Borg was prosecuting with legal aid lawyer Sarah Celiberti appearing for the accused.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana presided over the case.