Man in critical condition after suffering burns

Police said the victim was pouring fuel onto burning plastic and cardboard and got burned

matthew_farrugia
13 September 2025, 4:35pm
by Matthew Farrugia
(File photo)
A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hurt while burning cardboard and plastic.

Police said that the accident happened at around 11:00am in White Rocks, Pembroke. 

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim, who is a San Ġwann resident, poured fuel onto burning plastic and cardboard and got burned. 

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by another man, as he was later certified as having sustained serious injuries. 

Magistrate Monica Borg Galea launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.

