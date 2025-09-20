Man arrested after Gozo motorbike accident

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon after allegedly stealing a motorbike in Gozo and later being involved in a traffic accident in Għarb.

According to the Police, at around 1:30pm they were informed of a traffic accident in Triq l-Għarb, Għarb.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that an accident had taken place between a Honda and a Kymco motorbike

The Police explained that the driver of the Honda, a 34-year-old man from Xagħra, required medical help on site. Persons who were present informed the officers that the driver of the Kymco, who was described as probably British, had fled from the scene.

A search was launched and the man was found shortly after in the area of the accident.

The Police said he was aggressive during the arrest, but no officers were injured.

Investigations later revealed that the Kymco motorbike had been stolen earlier from Sannat, allegedly by the same Englishman involved in the collision.

Both men were taken to the Gozo General Hospital.

The 34-year-old was certified with serious injuries, while the condition of the arrested man is still pending.

Police investigations are ongoing.