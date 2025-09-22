menu

Victim of Birgu shooting confirmed dead by police

Police announce Kyle Mifsud, 33-year-old victim of a shooting in Birgu on Sunday has died

karl_azzopardi
22 September 2025, 8:27am
by Karl Azzopardi
Kyle Mifsud, the 33-year-old victim of a shooting in Birgu on Sunday has died, the police announced on Monday morning.

In connection to the case a 70-year-old man behind the alleged shooting is in police custody.

In a press conference on Sunday, a police spokesperson said reports of the shooting came in at around 1pm.

First responders found the victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The suspect was later arrested after he fled the scene. Police said that the firearm used was a shotgun, as it is also understood that an argument proceeded the shooting.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched, as police are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting.

