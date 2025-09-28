menu

Man suffers serious injuries in Birżebbuġa traffic accident

36-year-old man taken to Mater Dei Hospital after being hit by a van 

juliana_zammit
28 September 2025, 4:26pm
by Juliana Zammit

A 36-year-old Albanian man from Marsascala has suffered serious injuries after being involved in a traffic accident in Birżebbuġa on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the victim was hit by a Toyota Dyna van, driven bya 59-year-old man from Marsa.

The accident took place in Triq Għar Dalam, Birżebbuġa at around 10am

Medical teams were called to the scene to assist the injured man before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The man was later certified to have sustained serious injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

 

 

