Sitting suspended as man accused of murder suffers heart attack

A sitting involving Salvino Mangion, who stands accused of murdering 33-year-old Kyle Mifsud, came to an abrupt halt after the accused complained of chest pains and subsequently suffered a heart attack.

Criminal proceedings against Mangion continued on Friday morning.

First to testify was Inspector Stephen Gulia, who explained how police had been called on the day of the alleged murderer by one of Mangion’s neighbours. The latter told police that a person, heavily bleeding and wounded, had been knocking on the various doors of the block and crying for help.

A preliminary analysis showed that the victim was wounded in his chest and stomach, the inspector stated. He remained conscious and was speaking notwithstanding the injuries, stating that a certain ‘Salvu’ who lived upstairs had shot him.

Residents in the apartment block were told to remain inside by police as the entire common area was stained with blood.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the victim was taken to hospital. Roughly 40 minutes after the police call, Mangion’s son, Johnathan, approached officers asking what had happened.

When asked about his father’s whereabouts, Johnathan Mangion had guided officers to him. The suspect was found within 100 metres of his residence and arrested.

The court heard how, when read his legal rights, the accused told officers “I made a mistake, things escalated”.

Mangion’s residence was searched, with two shotguns being found in his bedroom. The bullet allegedly used in the shooting was then found in a plant pot located in the same residence.

The inspector said neighbours told officers that the defendant’s situation had worsened after the passing of his wife and one of his children. It emerged that following their passing, Mangion was regularly being visited by “untrustworthy” persons. The court heard how these persons included the alleged victim, Kyle Mifsud, as well as his partner Dona Camilleri.

Residents confirmed that the couple would regularly visit and harass Salvino Mangion for money in order to satisfy their drug addiction. They added that the two would also approach the 71-year-old if they saw him outside. This was confirmed by Mangion’s children, Johnathan and Brian, who added that they would receive various telephone calls from neighbours complaining about the untrustworthy visitors.

On one occasion, Johnathan Mangion found his father’s fridge empty, with the accused telling him that he gave his money to Mifsud and Camilleri.

It also emerged that the couple had also been found guilty of breaking into and stealing from Mangion’s residence in 2023. They pleaded guilty upon arraignment and were handed 27-month and 19-month prison terms respectively.

Upon their release in June 2025, their harassment of the defendant allegedly continued, with Johnathan Mangion stating that he had warned the couple not to approach his father in August.

During his interrogation, Salvino Mangion stated that he knew Kyle Mifsud and Dona Camilleri, adding that he would pay the latter €20 for sexual services on a weekly basis. Mifsud would allegedly wait downstairs, but did visit Mangion on his own on other occasions to bother him for money.

Mangion also confirmed that the couple had robbed him and that he was not harassed during their prison term. When asked if Camilleri would harass him for money, he answered in the negative whilst maintaining that her partner would persistently bother him.

The court also heard how the defendant allegedly filed three different complaints this summer about a woman knocking on his door and harassing him. It was confirmed that Mangion did not complain of any threats but was merely irritated at the repetitive harassment for money.

When interrogated directly about the day of the incident, Mangion confirmed that Mifsud had been knocking on his door, begging for money. It was at this juncture that the defendant grabbed his shotgun and two bullets, before opening the door and shooting him once. He also verified that he heard the victim crying for help, and that he hid the bullet he had used.

It also emerged that Dona Camilleri confirmed during her interrogation that she would provide Mangion the aforementioned sexual services, and that Mifsud began visiting Mangion after serving his prison sentence. She alleged that they only began visiting Mangion after the latter approached her and told her that he had missed her.

Before the next witness could take the stand, Mangion complained of chest pains. The sitting was suspended and an ambulance was called. Inspector Gulia subsequently testified that the 71-year-old suffered a heart attack whilst being examined. The case was thus adjourned.

AG lawyer Kaylee Bonett prosecuted alongside Inspectors Stephen Gulia and Keith Rizzo.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for Mangion.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared parte civile.