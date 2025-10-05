menu

Two hospitalised after Marsa fight

A young man is seriously injured in Marsa fight, while a third person who tried to stop it sustains minor injuries

5 October 2025, 2:06pm
by Staff Reporter
Two men were hospitalised at Mater Dei following a fight in Marsa (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
An argument in the early hours of Saturday in Marsa between two men aged 22 and 25 ended left one of them with serious injuries, the police said.

A 32-year-old man who tried to intervene to stop the fight also sustained minor injuries.

All men are from Eritrea.

The argument happened next to a shop in Balbi Street at 1:30am. A medical team was called to the scene and assisted the two injured people. They were later taken by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital.

The police said the 22-year-old man was certified as having serious injuries while the 32-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

The 25-year-old man was arrested and assisted the police in its investigations.

