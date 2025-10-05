Two hospitalised after Marsa fight
A young man is seriously injured in Marsa fight, while a third person who tried to stop it sustains minor injuries
An argument in the early hours of Saturday in Marsa between two men aged 22 and 25 ended left one of them with serious injuries, the police said.
A 32-year-old man who tried to intervene to stop the fight also sustained minor injuries.
All men are from Eritrea.
The argument happened next to a shop in Balbi Street at 1:30am. A medical team was called to the scene and assisted the two injured people. They were later taken by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital.
The police said the 22-year-old man was certified as having serious injuries while the 32-year-old man sustained minor injuries.
The 25-year-old man was arrested and assisted the police in its investigations.