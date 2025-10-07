Repeat offender handed 16-month prison sentence after assault at rehab centre and car theft

A 39-year-old man was sentenced to 16 months in prison after being found guilty of assaulting a fellow resident and causing him grevious bodily harm at a drug rehabilitation centre.

Wayne Delia was also convicted of stealing a vehicle, along with its battery and various tools. He was also found guilty of causing damage to the car.

Delia faced additional charges of breaching five separate bail conditions and recidivism, having previously served time for unrelated offences.

The violent assault occurred in May 2020, during an altercation between Delia and another resident.

The pair reportedly exchanged insults before Delia struck Trabelsi in the head with a mug filled with tea. The victim was taken to the Floriana Health Centre, where he received multiple stitches for three lacerations to the face, one of which measured two centimetres wide.

A medical expert confirmed the injuries were grievous, although the court ruled that Delia was not guilty of causing permanent facial deformity, as after a year and a half, the injuries had healed without leaving lasting marks.

Car theft and damage

In a separate case, Delia was charged with the theft of a vehicle from Paola in August 2019.

The owner reported the car missing after failing to find it where it had been parked the previous day. When recovered by police, the vehicle was in poor condition, its battery was missing, and its wiring had been dismantled.

Fingerprint evidence lifted from the car matched Delia's, leading to his conviction.

However, in a second incident involving a Toyota Hilux van, also reported stolen from Paola, the court found insufficient evidence to prove Delia’s involvement and acquitted him on that count.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello ultimately sentenced Delia to 16 months in prison. Additionally, €1,000 from his previous bail deposit was revoked and was also ordered to pay €533 in court expenses. However, the court did not revoke the man’ s bail given that the victim voiced his intention to forgive Delia.

The prosecution was led by Superintendent Hubert Cini. Magistrate Rachel Montebello presided.