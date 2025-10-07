Suspect involved in Rabat hit and run fined €3,000

Marlo Mifsud from Qormi has been charged in court with several traffic-related offences, including reckless and dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, refusing to undergo a breathalyser test, and causing slight injuries and to the victim during a hit-and-run incident in Rabat.

On 5 October, police were informed of a collision in Rabat . An ambulance team that responded to the incident informed the Road Policing Unit that grievous injuries may have been involved. The vehicle had already fled the scene by the time authorities arrived.

Inspector Nathan Bugeja told the court the collision occurred when a Kymco motorcycle, which was stationary at a ‘Give Way’ sign, was struck from behind by Mifsud’s Toyota, which ran over the bike.

Witnesses confirmed that Mifsud briefly stopped after the impact, saw the injured person on the ground but then sped away at high speed from the scene.

Shortly after, Mifsud voluntarily went to the Qormi Police station to report the incident himself. He was ordered to undergo a breathalyser test but Mifsud insisted that he wanted to consult with his lawyer first and refused to comply with the testing.

At first sight, the victim appeared to be suffering from grevious injuries but a medical certificate later confirmed the injuries were only of a slight nature.

Mifsud admitted to the charges in court.

During submissions on punishment, the prosecution mentioned the fact the accused fled the scene after seeing the victim lying on the ground. In response, the defence noted that the accused had voluntarily turned himself in after realising the gravity of his actions, describing it as the most responsible course of action available to him at that point.

After a brief deliberation, Magistrate Charmaine Galea fined the man €3,000 and suspended his driving licence for six months. Additionally, 12 penalty points were added to his licence. The court granted him a six-month period to settle the fine, to be paid in installments of €500 every month.

Inspector Nathan Bugeja prosecuted. Lawyer Roberto Montalto appeared for the accused.