One-year-old baby dies in Msida

A one-year-old baby lost his life after reportedly being left inside a car for several hours in the parking area of Mater Dei Hospital.

According to an official statement from the police, the incident took place at around 2pm.

A magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Monica Borg Galea has been launched, while the police continue their investigations to determine the full details behind the incident.

Sources speaking to TVM said the child had been left in the car for between five and six hours. It is understood that the baby’s parents work at the hospital, though authorities are still investigating the exact circumstances of what happened.

This is a developing story