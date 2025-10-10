Two hospitalised in Għajnsielem traffic collision

Two people were injured in an Għajnsielem traffic collision on Friday.

At around 9am, police were informed of a traffic accident on Triq l-Imġarr in Għajnsielem, Gozo.

Officers arrived promptly at the scene, where preliminary investigations revealed that a collision had occurred between a Mitsubishi L200, driven by a 35-year-old man from Xagħra, and a Suzuki GSXR motorcycle, ridden by a 43-year-old man from Nadur. A 19-year-old passenger, also from Nadur, was on the motorcycle at the time.

As a result of the incident, a Toyota Corolla driven by a 67-year-old man from Qala and an Alfa Romeo driven by a 55-year-old man from Munxar sustained some damage.

A medical team was called to the scene, and an ambulance took the 43-year-old motorcyclist and the 19-year-old passenger to the Gozo General Hospital. The motorcyclist was certified as suffering serious injuries, while the passenger sustained minor injuries.

Duty magistrate Brigitte Sultana was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.