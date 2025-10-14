Police arrest person linked to motorbike thefts

A person has been arrested in connection with reports of motorbike thefts in various areas.

On Sunday evening, the Police were informed that in Dawret Ħal Tmin, Zejtun, there was a person allegedly stealing a motorbike.

Officers went immediately to the scene, where they found a motorbike hidden behind a tree with visible damage to its ignition.”

A search of the area began soon after, which led to a man who matched the description of the suspect. The man was arrested on the spot.

The suspect is expected to appear in court today at around 10.30am before Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia.

In recent weeks, investigations into stolen motorbikes have led to the arrest of at least five other people, with court proceedings currently underway.