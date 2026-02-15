Alex Borg tours carnival festivities over weekend

Opposition leader Alex Borg spent the carnival weekend visiting festivities across Malta and Gozo, meeting families, enthusiasts and volunteers.

Borg toured activities in Victoria and Nadur in Gozo before visiting Valletta on Sunday morning. During his stop in the capital, he met carnival participants and volunteers whose plans were disrupted by weather that cancelled several events.

He thanked organisers and volunteers for their dedication, noting that even in difficult circumstances they continue working to preserve carnival.

Borg hoped that weather conditions would improve in the coming days so the remaining activities can proceed as planned.