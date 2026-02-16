Woman suffers grevious injuries after car overturns in Attard

A 35-year-old woman from Rabat has suffered grievous injuries after her car overturned in Mdina Street, Attard.

The accident occurred at around 5 am on Monday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman lost control of the Ford Fiesta she was driving, which then overturned.

Another accident occurred on Sunday at 10:15pm, involving a 45-year-old Croatian man on Birkirkara Street, St Julians.

The man lost control of the TVS Jupiter 125 motorbike he was riding and fell.

A medical team provided assistance in both incidents, where both people were taken to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

They were later certified with grevious injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.