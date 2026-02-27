Suspended sentence after admitting to threatening ex-partner

A 26-year-old man was handed a suspended sentence on Friday after pleading guilty to threatening and insulting his ex-partner.

His partner filed a domestic violence report in November 2025. After the report was filed, the police tried and failed to contact the accused.

The police listed his as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. He later presented himself voluntarily at the police station, accompanied by his lawyer.

The court heard that the relationship between the two has ended and there has been no further communication between them.

During submissions, the accused’s lawyers said his early guilty plea and full cooperation with the police should be considered when determining the sentence.

The court sentenced him to nine months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months. A three-year restraining order was also issued in favour of the victim.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Carlos Cordina. The accused was represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri.

The case was presided over by Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella.