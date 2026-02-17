BVNK Secures MiCA licence in Malta

BVNK, the leading independent provider of stablecoin infrastructure, has secured its Crypto-Asset Services Provider (CASP) licence from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). This licence will allow BVNK to offer MiCA-regulated digital-asset services from Malta and passport them across EEA member states.

MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation) is the new harmonised European regulatory framework for digital assets. Securing this licence marks a major milestone in BVNK’s mission to deliver trusted stablecoin infrastructure solutions to global enterprises. With this licence, BVNK is now offering its customers three critical European capabilities in a single platform:

MiCA-regulated digital-asset services via this CASP Licence;

Euro payments via its existing EMI Licence; and

Direct access to the EU’s Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) scheme, through the Bank of Lithuania’s CENTROlink system.

This unique combination provides a competitive advantage that will enable customers to move seamlessly and compliantly between EUR payments and stablecoin settlement, with predictable settlement and operational simplicity.

Tina Meschino, General Counsel at BVNK, said: “We are delighted to have obtained our CASP licence in Malta, a leading hub for digital innovation. We’ve always had a positive relationship with the MFSA and we’re excited to continue working with them, and to passport our digital-asset services to EEA members.

“This news significantly strengthens BVNK’s offering in Europe. With our MiCA and EMI licences in place in Malta, plus our direct access to SEPA, we can provide customers with a unique, fully regulated bridge between EUR payments and stablecoin settlement. It’s a reflection of the strength of BVNK’s compliance, governance, and partnerships across Europe’s financial system.”

The announcement follows a year in which BVNK scaled to $30bn in annualised processing volume and signed up new customers across the globe including Visa, Worldpay and dLocal. With the CASP licence now in place, BVNK is entering 2026 with a strengthened foundation for continued international growth.