[WATCH] Three charged with planting failed Fgura car bomb

Three charged with planting failed Fgura car bomb

Three men – Lorenzo Callus, Paul Farrugia and Jonathan Farrugia – were this morning charged in court with the attempted murder of Mario Scicluna and his partner Elaine Galdes using a car bomb that was planted under the Scicluna’s car in January this year.

Before Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, police inspector Keith Arnaud explained that the men had been arrested following the issuance of an arrest warrant on the basis of investigations into the failed car bomb attempt on Scicluna’s car. The defence did not contest the validity of their arrest.

A fourth man arrested in the raid carried out on Thursday, Pierre Cachia, was not charged. He was released on police bail.

Arnaud explained that Callus had been arrested in Hal Far along with another person who was not charged. The police later arrested Jonathan Farrugia in Birzebbuga and Paul Farrugia from another location later in the day.

All three men were charged with building and attaching a bomb to Scicluna’s car, forming part of criminal gang, the attempted murder of Mario Scicluna and Elaine Galdes, planning an explosion that could have endangered Scicluna, Galdes, as well as cause damage to the surroundings and the possession of explosive material.

Callus was also charged with carrying a weapon without a license on the day of his arrest, as well as the possession of a cannabis plant, cannabis resin and an unspecified quantity of heroin.

Paul Farrugia was charged with the possession of a large quantity of contraband cigarettes which were found by police in a garage named Flower Way, in Xghajra, on the 15 March. More cigarettes were found in a Peugeot Partner that was intercepted by police.

The court ordered the revocation of the accused’s deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000 from an earlier bail release.

Samnuel Camilleri, the driver of the intercepted van, was arraigned separately in relation to the contraband cigarettes.

Jonathan Farrugia was charged with possessing cannabis resin in quantities that indicated it was not for his personal use.

All three men remained silent throughout the arraignment with their lawyers pleading not guilty to all charges brought against them.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Arthur Azzopardi appeared for Jonathan Farrugia, Roberto Montalto for Paul Farrugia, and Christopher Chircop for Callus.

Mario Mifsud appeared on behalf of the parte civile, Mario Scicluna and Elaine Galdes.