Inmate bites prison officers upon being told he would be repatriated

A convicted drug dealer who attacked Detention Service officers after being informed that he would be repatriated upon his release from prison has been remanded in custody.

Joseph Feilzaoo from Nigeria attacked and bit the Detention Service officers at the police headquarters in Floriana after he was told that he would be returned to Nigeria, having served ten years in prison for drug trafficking. After receiving the bad news from the immigration office, Feilazoo argued that he still had two pending cases before the Constitutional court, before becoming irate and turning violent.

Police Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee charged the man with violently resisting public officers in the execution of their duties, reviling or threatening the two correctional officers and slightly injuring one. He was also charged with disobeying a lawful order and breaching the peace.

Feilazoo, represented in court by lawyer Sarah Pirotta Chircop Beck this morning, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bail was not granted.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace presided.