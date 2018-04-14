Six-year-old hit by car in Imsida
A six-year-old was struck by a car in Triq C. De Brocktorff late on Saturday morning and suffered grievous injuries
A six-year-old boy was grievously injured after he was hit by a car in Msida.
The child was struck by a BMW 420D driven by a Russian woman in Triq C. De Brocktorff, at around 11:30 am on Saturday.
An ambulance was called on site and took the boy to Mater Dei hospital where he was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.
