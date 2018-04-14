menu

Six-year-old hit by car in Imsida

A six-year-old was struck by a car in Triq C. De Brocktorff late on Saturday morning and suffered grievous injuries

14 April 2018, 3:54pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The boy was grievously injured in the accident
A six-year-old boy was grievously injured after he was hit by a car in Msida. 

The child was struck by a BMW 420D driven by a Russian woman in Triq C. De Brocktorff, at around 11:30 am on Saturday. 

An ambulance was called on site and took the boy to Mater Dei hospital where he was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing. 

