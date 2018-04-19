menu

One arraigned after Fgura bar fight

The man was charged with involuntary grievous bodily harm, assault and threatening the victim as well as breaching the peace

matthew_agius
19 April 2018, 3:30pm
by Matthew Agius

A fight between two Italian men in a Fgura bar ended with one of the men suffering serious eye injuries and the other missing his flight home.

Fulvio Ripoli, 29, from Rome and residing in Fgura was arrested following a brawl with a fellow Italian which broke out at a bar in Fgura.  While Ripoli escaped with slight injuries, the other man suffered injuries to his eye which were deemed grievous.

Inspector Spiridione Zammit charged Ripoli with involuntary grievous bodily harm, assault and threatening the victim as well as breaching the peace.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar, appearing for Ripoli as legal aid, asked the prosecution to retrieve CCTV footage from the bar and ensure that all evidence was being preserved. The defendant would also be filing a criminal complaint against the injured man, announced the defence, as the police had not taken steps against him.

The prosecution objected to bail due to the fact that there were witnesses still to testify fear that the accused would abscond.

The defendant is presumed innocent said Mifsud Cutajar. “The fears of the prosecution must be a higher fear. He was due to return to Italy today and missed his flight, so that fear is now baseless. He is in Malta looking for work, not to escape. Even if he does, Italy will return him. There is nowhere in the law that states that the presumption of innocent takes a back seat because of witnesses,” argued the man’s lawyer, adding that the man had a clean criminal record.

“Today is the first time that he has stepped into a courtroom,” said the lawyer.

Mifsud Cutajar’s argument found favour with presiding magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit who granted the accused temporary release from custody against a deposit of €500 and a €5,000 third party guarantee. The sitting was temporarily suspended while the arrested man sought confirmation from the third party willing to step in as his guarantor.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
One arraigned after Fgura bar fight
Court & Police

One arraigned after Fgura bar fight
Matthew Agius
Two cocaine addicts admit to trafficking by sharing
Court & Police

Two cocaine addicts admit to trafficking by sharing
Matthew Agius
Bail refused for suspects accused of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder
Court & Police

Bail refused for suspects accused of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder
Kurt Sansone
Law changed as taxi driver loses permit over traffic offence
Court & Police

Law changed as taxi driver loses permit over traffic offence
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe