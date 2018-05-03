menu

Police drug bust yields more than 100kg cannabis

Police found 111kg of Cannabis resin ready for trafficking during a drug raid in Birkirkara • Two men, 55 and 25, were arrested 

3 May 2018, 3:24pm

A major police drug bust in Birkirkara yielded more than 100kg of cannabis resin ready for trafficking. 

Several weeks of observations by Malta’s drug squad resulted in the arrest of two men, 55 and 25, from Birkirkara during a drug raid.

While searching the men’s residence, police found 111kg suspected cannabis resin ready to be trafficked.

The two men are being held by police to help with the ongoing investigation and will be taken to court at 4pm in front of Magistrate Scerri Herrera, both accused of trafficking and possession of drugs.

More in Court & Police
[WATCH] Police decry 'wild west attitude' of man involved in car chase
Court & Police

[WATCH] Police decry 'wild west attitude' of man involved in car chase
Matthew Agius
Police drug bust yields more than 100kg cannabis
Court & Police

Police drug bust yields more than 100kg cannabis
Police investigate car in Ta' Xbiex waters
Court & Police

Police investigate car in Ta' Xbiex waters
Peter Caruana Galizia expected Panama Papers libel cases to be dropped
Court & Police

Peter Caruana Galizia expected Panama Papers libel cases to be dropped
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe