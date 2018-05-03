Police drug bust yields more than 100kg cannabis

A major police drug bust in Birkirkara yielded more than 100kg of cannabis resin ready for trafficking.

Several weeks of observations by Malta’s drug squad resulted in the arrest of two men, 55 and 25, from Birkirkara during a drug raid.

While searching the men’s residence, police found 111kg suspected cannabis resin ready to be trafficked.

The two men are being held by police to help with the ongoing investigation and will be taken to court at 4pm in front of Magistrate Scerri Herrera, both accused of trafficking and possession of drugs.