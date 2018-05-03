[WATCH] Police decry 'wild west attitude' of man involved in car chase

A victim of a recent arson attempt has been released on bail after he allegedly went after the suspected mastermind of the arson attack in a movie-style car chase.

Paul Mallia, 36, appeared before magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera today after he was captured on footage ramming a car driven by Sage Gauci. The footage, which was exhibited in court today, shows a black vehicle, supposedly driven by Mallia, chasing and ramming a smaller car twice.

Gauci, 18, from Valletta, is himself currently out on bail on charges of being in possession of 10 kilogrammes of cannabis. He was Mallia’s number one suspect after the latter found the front door of his home on fire in the early hours of Monday.

Mallia pleaded not guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm, voluntary damage to third party property and reckless driving. He was also accused with committing the offences during the operative period of a suspended sentence.

The court was told that Mallia had instinctively chased Gauci when he spotted him driving by.

Prosecuting officer Inspector James Grech denounced the “wild-west attitude” of the accused, as he objected to the defence’s request for bail.

The accused’s release would cause danger to the victim and his family argued the police inspector.

However, lawyers Franco Debono and Gianluca Caruana Curran appearing parte civile for the victims, informed the court that they had no problem with the man being released on bail as long as he did not communicate in any manner or approach their client and his relatives.

Magistrate Scerri Herrera upheld the bail request against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €2,000. A curfew was also imposed. The court additionally ordered the man to sign the bail book twice a week and to avoid all contact with prosecution witnesses.

A Protection Order was issued in favour of Gauci.

Inspector Kylie Borg assisted in the prosecution, whilst lawyers Francois Dalli and Jean Karl Farrugia were defence counsel.