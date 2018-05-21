menu

Thieves plead guilty to hotel cash theft

The men had allegedly stolen the cash the day before they were arrested on 19 May for drug possession

matthew_agius
21 May 2018, 12:33pm
by Matthew Agius

Two repentant thieves were placed on probation and treatment orders after being arraigned on drugs and theft charges.

Robert Incorvaja and Clayton Bezzina, 37 and 38 from Swieqi and Sliema respectively were charged with aggravated possession of cocaine and the theft of cash from the Sliema Chalet hotel in Sliema.

Inspectors Jonathan Ransley and Lara Butters told magistrate Josette Demicoli this morning that the men had allegedly stolen the cash the day before they were arrested on 19 May for drug possession.

Bezzina and Incorvaja both pleaded guilty to the charges. 

Lawyer Joe Brincat, defence counsel to Incorvaja, requested probation for his client, arguing that the stolen cash had been voluntarily returned by the accused.

The court placed both men on probation for 3 years and ordered them to be placed under a treatment order for the same period. The drugs seized are to be destroyed.

Lawyer Joe Brincat appeared for Incorvaja, lawyer Natalino Caruana Debrincat appeared for Bezzina

