Three police officers charged with trafficking cocaine

Three police officers have appeared in court, charged with trafficking cocaine by sharing.

Leon Grech, Shawn Brincat, and Malcolm Buhagiar were arraigned by summons on the 22 May in front of Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras.

Inspector Justyne Grech testified and explained that on the day in question Police went into the packed Havana toilets and noted that Leon Grech was holding a suspicious-looking packet.

He was arrested. During the investigation it was alleged that the packet contained around 2 grams of cocaine and that it was going to be shared between Leon Grech, Shawn Brincat, and Malcolm Buhagiar. The latter two men were also in the toilet at the time but were not arrested since the packet of drugs was found in Grech’s hands.

The Inspector explained that the three officers had occasionally agreed to take cocaine and that they would share it between them. She explained that the charge of drug trafficking is one of trafficking by sharing. They are also charged with possession of cocaine and with having committed a crime they were in duty bound to prevent.

The officers have been suspended from their duties pending the outcome of the case.

Lawyers Joseph Giglio, Kathleen Grima, and Arthur Azzopardi appeared for the accused.