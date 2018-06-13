Driver injured in Handaq truck collision
Two trucks collided close to the Handaq school on Wednesday, injuring one driver
A driver has been taken to hospital after an accident between two trucks in Handaq.
The incident happened near the Handaq school at around noon on Wednesday.
The Civil Protection Department were called in to help get the driver of one of the trucks out of the cab.
The police have no information yet on his condition.
More to follow
