Driver injured in Handaq truck collision

Two trucks collided close to the Handaq school on Wednesday, injuring one driver 

13 June 2018, 12:36pm

A driver has been taken to hospital after an accident between two trucks in Handaq.

The incident happened near the Handaq school at around noon on Wednesday.

The Civil Protection Department were called in to help get the driver of one of the trucks out of the cab.

The police have no information yet on his condition.

More to follow

