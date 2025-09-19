The National Book Council launches the Malta Book Festival trailer

THE National Book Council (NBC) has unveiled its trailer for the Malta Book Festival, taking place between 5-9 November at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre, Ta’ Qali.

Bringing the theme of metamorphosis and change to life – as embodied by its slogan ‘Writing Anew’, the trailer takes a fun, upbeat and quirky look at the thrill of literary creation – from initial creative desire to the lull of writer’s block, before finally culminating in the thrill of inspiration.

“As the festival approaches, we are getting more and more excited to open our doors to audiences from all walks of life, who will get a chance to experience our rich programme free of charge throughout the five festival days,” National Book Council Executive Chairperson Mark Camilleri said.

“The theme of this year’s festival is all about positive transformation, and in fact for the first time ever, our trailer is a live-action production, making good on the promise of bold and fresh new direction embodied by the Writing Anew slogan,” Camilleri said of the clip, which was devised by Rupture Studio and features music by acclaimed local musician Michael Azzopardi.

“We were lucky to have some amazing artists and illustrators – not to mention accompanying music by equally great artists – working on our previous promotional material in former years. Our move to live-action once again reflects the variety and richness of the festival, which serves to inspire, educate and entertain all those who visit,” Camilleri added.

While the extended version of the trailer can be enjoyed on the National Book Council’s platforms, a shortened version will soon also appear on various platforms and avenues.

The Malta Book Festival will be taking place between 5-9 November at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali. You may watch the trailer here. For more information, follow its dedicated web page here.