WENS: Comfortable Silence by Rebecca Bonaci

Artist Rebecca Bonaci will open her new solo exhibition, Wens: Comfortable Silence, at Valletta Contemporary on Thursday, 19 September at 7:30pm. The exhibition focuses on the quiet moments of daily life and how they shape our sense of connection, love, and belonging.

The title, Wens, is taken from a Maltese word meaning “the feeling of peace of mind one experiences in somebody’s company.” Bonaci uses painting, drawing, and sculpture to reflect on the rhythms of life shared with loved ones. Her works are based on personal experience and aim to show how meaning can be found in stillness and routine.

Her art features figures in natural settings such as skies, seas, and gardens. The scenes often include stars, flowers, and clouds. Most figures are nude, but not sexualized. Instead, the lack of clothing represents comfort and openness. There is no sense of judgment in these images, only a focus on being present with others.

Bonaci described the work as a response to a world that values constant activity and productivity. Her choice to highlight moments of care, rest, and intimacy is deliberate. She believes that a deeper sense of self can come through connection with others, not through self-promotion or achievement.

The exhibition also continues themes explored in her 2023 solo show Ġuf, including ideas around identity, memory, and the female experience. Both exhibitions reflect on how family, heritage, and shared history shape personal and collective identity.

“There’s always the risk of forgetting what matters when things move fast,” Bonaci said. “This work is about slowing down and noticing the people who hold us up.” She hoped the comfort she felt while making the work will be felt by viewers as well.

The public is invited to attend the opening of Wens: Comfortable Silence on 19 September at Valletta Contemporary Gallery, East Street, Valletta. Entry is free and refreshments will be provided.