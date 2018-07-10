menu

Elderly woman seriously injured during Gozo horse race

A woman was seriously injured by a horse during a race at Rabat, Gozo yesterday evening 

10 July 2018, 8:09am

An elderly woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a horse during a race in Triq ir-Repubblika, Rabat, Gozo.

Police were called to the scene at around 8pm yesterday, where the 72-year-old woman was injured.  She was taken to Gozo General Hospital and was later transferred to Mater Dei.

A police investigation is ongoing.

