[WATCH] Hugo Chetcuti told his brother: 'I am in a lot of pain and feel like I'm dying'

Man accused of murdering Hugo Chetcuti is in court for compilation of evidence hearing

The man accused of murdering Hugo Chetcuti had walked up to him, called out his name, grabbed him by the neck and stabbed him twice in rapid succession.

Bojan Cmelik then ran all the way to Sliema, evading Chetcuti’s brother, Isaac, who gave chase.

The court heard on Wednesday morning how Chetcuti stood up from the stool, leaned forward and fell to his knees as he shouted, “catch him”.

The vivid scene was described to the court by Isaac Chetcuti and Simon Attard, a project manager with the Hugo Group. Both men were with Hugo when the knifing took place on 6 July (read the blow-by-blow court proceedings in the commentary at the bottom).

Why did he do this to me, I don't even know him? Hugo Chetcuti's words to his brother

"Hugo had his back to the glass of Bacco and was facing the entrance to Seafood and Cocktails. I was on a stool next to him, facing Bacco. From then what I remember is that I heard someone call out 'Hugo’ and I turned and saw the accused approaching him,” Isaac Chetcuti told the court.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia started hearing the compilation of evidence against Cmelik, who is being accused of murdering the Paceville impresario on 6 July at around 10.30pm.

Chetcuti died six days later in hospital. His funeral will be held tomorrow at the Christ the King parish church in Paola.

At the moment of the stabbing, Chetcuti’s bodyguard, James Farrugia, known as Gypsy, had just left his side to accompany his sister Cheryle, who crossed over to another establishment.

READ ALSO: Hugo Chetcuti: The legacy and the entertainment empire he leaves behind

The court heard how Farrugia is a security guard at one of the establishments but took care of everything when Hugo went to Paceville.

Isaac Chetcuti told the court that Cmelik was wearing a blue shirt and a yellow cap.

“My brother is well known and foreigners take pictures and shake hands with him and congratulate him, so my brother opened his arms thinking he wanted to shake his hand," Isaac said, adding that it appeared like the man was going to hug him.

“From there I saw his hand move towards Hugo's stomach twice and Hugo slipped from the stool and leaned forward,” Isaac recalled.

It was only on Saturday morning that Isaac managed to speak to his brother at hospital when he was out of his induced coma.

Hugo was asking: “Why did he do this to me, I don't even know him?”

Initial medical results showed that Hugo's condition was getting better but Isaac told the court that when he visited on Sunday morning, his brother was in a lot of pain.

“On Sunday morning at around 8am I went in to talk to Hugo and the first thing he told me was ‘I'm in a lot of pain and feel like I’m dying’.”

Hugo died on Thursday, six days after the knife attack.

Isaac told the court that his brother fell unconscious, while his sister was next to him.

A second operation was necessary and Hugo died while he was in an induced coma.

The court also heard details of the police chase to capture Cmelik and the resistance he offered.

The accused had to be tasered twice before being subdued by police officers in St Helen Street, Sliema, where he was apprehended at around 1.30am.

Cmelik was taken to court under heavy police escort and was also wearing a knife vest.

On his way into the courtroom, somebody shouted at him “You shit motherfucker”.

According to police testimony, while Cmelik told police that he had no fixed address, his brother, who also works for one of Hugo’s establishments, said that the accused lived with him.

However, Cmelik’s brother, Adam Milic, said despite living together, he was not on speaking terms with him and tried to avoid him.

A police officer told the court that they picked up Cmelik’s mobile phone, passport and ID card from Milic’s apartment.

The case was adjourned to 31 July.