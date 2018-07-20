20-year-old motorist ran away from fatal accident, court told

The young motorist involved in the accident which claimed the life of a pedestrian and injured seven others on the St Julian’s promenade two weeks ago ran away from the scene and was driving towards San Gwann when he was stopped by the police.



This emerged as the compilation of evidence against 20-year old fitness coach Michael Caruana Turner from B’Kara began on Friday.

Caruana Turner had been driving a Subaru Impreza during the early hours of July 6, when he lost control of the vehicle, mounting the pavement and driving into a number of pedestrians.



The young man is pleading not guilty to having negligently caused the death of 19-year-old Tim Scholten, slightly injuring seven others, driving recklessly and driving under the influence of alcohol.



An officer from the St Julian’s police station described the scene, with victims lying on both sides of the car and on the street after the vehicle had collided with a lamppost, dislodging its concrete base and pushing it over the railing onto the sea-facing side.



Prosecuting Senior Inspector Trevor Micallef told the court how the driver of the vehicle had apparently disappeared after the accident.



It was only some time later that police patrolling the area had noticed a male figure walking with an odd gait along St Julian’s Road, seemingly in the direction of Mater Dei Hospital.



After establishing the man as having been the driver of the Subaru, he was questioned and escorted to the St Julian’s police station where he failed a breathalyzer test. He was later accompanied to hospital for treatment.



Caruana Turner had been released on bail upon his arraignment and had been placed under house arrest, a condition which was subsequently replaced with a curfew by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera.



Later during the sitting, the accused’s father confirmed on oath that he was the registered owner of the Subaru.



Magistrate Gabriella Vella is presiding over the compilation.



Lawyers Joseph Giglio and Sarah Mifsud are defence counsel.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared parte civile for one of the victims.