Motorcyclist injured in Siggiewi crash
A 56-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash in Ta Kandja, Siggiewi.
Police were called to Triq L-Imqabba at around 2:30pm today when a truck driven by a 25-year-old man from Zebbug collided with a motorcylce.
The motorcyclist, from Mtarfa, was taken to hospital. His condition is not yet known.
More to follow...
