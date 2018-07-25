Motorcyclist injured in Siggiewi crash

A 56-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash in Ta Kandja, Siggiewi.

Police were called to Triq L-Imqabba at around 2:30pm today when a truck driven by a 25-year-old man from Zebbug collided with a motorcylce.

The motorcyclist, from Mtarfa, was taken to hospital. His condition is not yet known.

More to follow...