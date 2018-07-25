menu

Motorcyclist injured in Siggiewi crash

A 56-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after the incident

25 July 2018, 3:18pm

A 56-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash in Ta Kandja, Siggiewi. 

Police were called to Triq L-Imqabba at around 2:30pm today when a truck driven by a 25-year-old man from Zebbug collided with a motorcylce. 

The motorcyclist, from Mtarfa, was taken to hospital. His condition is not yet known. 

More to follow... 

More in Court & Police
Motorcyclist injured in Siggiewi crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist injured in Siggiewi crash
Four women charged with pickpocketing
Court & Police

Four women charged with pickpocketing
Matthew Agius
Man murdered mother, aunt over suspicion that they spiked his coffee, court told
Court & Police

Man murdered mother, aunt over suspicion that they spiked his coffee, court told
Matthew Agius
Updated | Teenager charged with double stabbing
Court & Police

Updated | Teenager charged with double stabbing
Matthew Agius / Maria Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe