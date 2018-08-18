menu

Armed robbery at Cospicua shop

Shop in Triq Santa Tereza, Cospicua robbed at knifepoint yesterday evening, by thief who escaped with cash

18 August 2018, 11:27am
by Staff Reporter
Police are investigating the details of a robbery in Cospicua
A shop in Cospicua was robbed yesterday evening, with the thief, who was armed with a knife, having escaped the scene before the police could apprehend him.

The police said a man with a pointed cutting weapon entered the shop in Triq Santa Tereza and demanded money from the cashier, a 30-year-old woman from Gzira. The man then escaped from the establishment, taking with him an amount of cash.

Magistrate Aaron Bugeja was informed of the case, and has appointed various experts to assist with the ensuing inquiry. Police investigations remain underway.

